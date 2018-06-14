HAPPY DEMOCRACY DAY!Nigeria, our beloved country where:Leaders pretend to be patriotic when they are in office, out of office, they will turn to ethnic tigers.People pay for electricity bill yet you don't see light.A cripple has driver license.The wife of d Governors don't have SSCE certificate and yet they earn big salary.Police men are informants for robbers,You can act like a big boy with just N50 in your pocket.Old people with grey hair try to make it black again and younger ones dye theirs to become grey.Married people remove their rings and pretend to be single, and unmarried ones wear rings in the name of fashion.A blind man present a driver's licence as proof of identity.Football fans kill themselves over distant clubs they don't know about.We produce crude oil and still import petrol and kerosene from other countries.Garri sellers even have an association!A student of higher institution don't attend class, don't write tests and exams but still have first class.A Biochemistry graduate becomes bank branch manager and petroleum engineers work in Airports.Poor people branch a restaurant only if they want to use the toilet.A poor man drinks garri in the morning, pure-water in the afternoon and groundnut in the night, and thank GodA lady will be 30 year old but says she's 19.You can win an election in the prison.Police will see red and tell you it's white.One of the Twin brothers celebrates his 37th year on earth will the other celebrates his 27th year on earthGod bless NIGERIA!Keep it rolling by adding your own in the comment box below...