Hilarious Joke - How To Make A Woman Happy

Hilarious Joke - How To Make A Woman Happy
« on: May 30, 2014, 11:31 PM »
It's really not too difficult but. To make a woman happy, a man only needs to be:

1. a friend

2. a companion

3. a lover

4. a brother

5. a father

6. a master

7. a chef

8. an electrician

9. a plumber

10. a mechanic

11. a carpenter

12. a decorator

13. a stylist

14. a intercourseologist

15. a gynaecologist

16. a psychologist

17. a pest exterminator

18. a psychiatrist

19. a healer

20. a good listener

21. an organizer

22. a good father

23. very clean

24. sympathetic

25. athletic

26. warm

27. attentive

28. gallant

29. intelligent

30. funny

31. creative

32. tender

33. strong

34. understanding

35. tolerant

36. prudent

37. ambitious

38. capable

39. courageous

40. determined

41. true

42. dependable

43. passionate

WITHOUT FORGETTING TO:

44. give her compliments regularly

45. go shopping with her

46. be honest

47. be very rich

48. not stress her out

49. not look at other girls

50. give her lots of attention

51. give her lots of time, especially time for herself

52. give her lots of space, never worrying about where she goes

BUT MOST OF ALL IT IS VERY IMPORTANT:

53. never forget birthdays, anniversaries, valentine.

You it's easy to make a woman happy.
