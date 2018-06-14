It's really not too difficult but. To make a woman happy, a man only needs to be:1. a friend2. a companion3. a lover4. a brother5. a father6. a master7. a chef8. an electrician9. a plumber10. a mechanic11. a carpenter12. a decorator13. a stylist14. a intercourseologist15. a gynaecologist16. a psychologist17. a pest exterminator18. a psychiatrist19. a healer20. a good listener21. an organizer22. a good father23. very clean24. sympathetic25. athletic26. warm27. attentive28. gallant29. intelligent30. funny31. creative32. tender33. strong34. understanding35. tolerant36. prudent37. ambitious38. capable39. courageous40. determined41. true42. dependable43. passionateWITHOUT FORGETTING TO:44. give her compliments regularly45. go shopping with her46. be honest47. be very rich48. not stress her out49. not look at other girls50. give her lots of attention51. give her lots of time, especially time for herself52. give her lots of space, never worrying about where she goesBUT MOST OF ALL IT IS VERY IMPORTANT:53. never forget birthdays, anniversaries, valentine.You it's easy to make a woman happy.