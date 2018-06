A lady and Akpos were having drinks at the bar. Later that night the woman whispered to Akpos, "LET'S GO TO MY PLACE". So they left.At the woman's place they started kissing and undressing each other, then the lady whispered in the intercourseiest voice,"TIE ME TO THE BED AND DO WHAT YOU DO BEST."Akpos tied her to the bed and did what he does best. He... he... ran away with her TV, Laptop, Blackberry, I-padand her entire jewellery collections!She fainted!