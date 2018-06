The brain surgeon was about to perform a brain transplant."You have the choice of two brains," he told the patient, "for $1000 you can have the brain of a Astronaut, or for $10,000 you can have the brain of a Politician."The patient was so much amazed at the huge difference in the prices, "Is the brain of a politician that much better?"he asked.The brain surgeon replied, "No, it's not better, just unused."