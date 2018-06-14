A circus owner runs an ad for a lion tamer and two young people show up. One is Akpos in his mid- twenties and the other is a gorgeous blonde about the same age.The circus owner tells them, "I'm not going to sugar coat it. This is one ferocious lion. He ate my last tamer so you both better be good or you're history. Here's your equipment - a chair, a whip, and a gun. Who wants to try out first?"The girl says, "I'll go first." She walks past the chair, the whip and the gun and steps right into the lion's cage. The lion starts to snarl and pant and begins to charge her, so she throws open her coat revealing her beautiful naked body.The lion stops dead in his tracks, sheepishly crawls up to her and starts licking her ankles. He continues to lick her calves, kisses them, and then rests his head at her feet.The circus owner's mouth is on the floor. He remarks, "I've never seen a display like that in my life." He then turns to Akpos and asks, "Can you top that?""No problem," replies Akpos, "just get that lion out of the way."