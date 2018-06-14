A woman woke up in the middle of the night to find her husband missing from their bed.She got out of bed and checked around the house. She heard sobbing from the basement. After turning on the light and descending the stairs, she found her husband curled up into a little ball, sobbing."Honey, what's wrong?" she asked, worried about what could hurt him so much."Remember, 20 years ago, I got you pregnant, when you were 16? ...And your father threatened me to marry you or to go to jail?""Yes, of course," she replied."Well, I would have been released tonight."