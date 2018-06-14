MOTHER: My son must obey me unless he didn't suck my breast for one year.WIFE: He sucks mine now and sucked it for more than five years, so he should be obeying me.MOTHER: I carried him for nine months.WIFE: He was only 3.5kg then, so what's d big deal? He is 85kg now and I carry him every night.MOTHER: He passed between my legs and I screamed with pains.WIFE: (laughs hysterically) He only passed there once. Every night, he passes between my legs and I scream with pains too.So Who really owns a man? His mother or wife?