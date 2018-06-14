Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - The Great Argument

Hilarious Joke - The Great Argument
MOTHER: My son must obey me unless he didn't suck my breast for one year.

WIFE: He sucks mine now and sucked it for more than five years, so he should be obeying me.

MOTHER: I carried him for nine months.

WIFE: He was only 3.5kg then, so what's d big deal? He is 85kg now and I carry him every night.

MOTHER: He passed between my legs and I screamed with pains.

WIFE: (laughs hysterically) He only passed there once. Every night, he passes between my legs  and I scream with pains too.

So Who really owns a man? His mother or wife?
