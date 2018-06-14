Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - True Story
I was raped at the age of nine - Oprah Winfrey.

I was in prison for 27 years - Nelson Mandela.

I didn't even complete my University education- Bill Gates.

I used to serve tea at a shop to support my football training - Lionel Messi.

I grew up in the largest slum in Africa - Octopizzo.

I struggled for 15 years to make it in comedy - Churchill.

I was a house-help before I started music - Gloria Muliro.

I was a school drop out - Mark Zuckerberg.

I was the president of comedy before I became a beggar- Akpos
