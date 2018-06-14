Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Tired Of Living

joker

Hilarious Joke - Tired Of Living
« on: Jun 04, 2014, 03:31 PM »
My girlfriend told me it's over between us, I thought about it and decided that life without her is meaningless, so I

decided to kill myself.

I drank Lacasera wit Suya but nothing happened, I proceeded to another level of poisonous concoction, so I prepared Turkey and Gizzard with strawberry juice and lot of fresh tomatoes, yet nothing. I ate cake, chocolate mixed wit ice cream, still I didn't die.

I'm so confused and tired right now because I just finished eating fried rice wit Maltina and fresh fruit salad but nothing happened. What should I do to kill myself?

I need advice, please!!!
