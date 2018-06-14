A prisoner escapes from his Pretoria prison where he had been kept for 15 years. As he runs away, he finds a house and breaks into it. He finds a young couple in bed. He gets the guy out of bed, ties him up on a chair,ties up the woman to the bed and starts kissing her on the neck, then gets up, and goes to the bathroom.While he is there, the husband tells his wife, "Listen, this guy is a prisoner, look at his clothes! He probably spent a lot of time in prison, and has not seen a woman in years. I saw the way he kissed your neck. If he wants to go all the way, don't resist, don't complain, just do what he tells you, give him satisfaction. This guy must be dangerous, if he gets angry, he will kill us. Be strong, honey. I love you."To which the wife responds, "He was not kissing my neck. He was whispering in my ear. He told me that he found you very intercoursey, and asked if we kept any vaseline in the bathroom. Be strong, honey. I love you too."