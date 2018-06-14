Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Type Of Slaps

Hilarious Joke - Type Of Slaps
Jun 05, 2014, 09:31 PM
TAKE AWAY SLAP

When someone gives you a dirty slap, and all you can do is hold your face and walk away.

RESOUNDING SLAP

This is after you are hit, you keep on hearing some funny sounds in your brain like "wiiiiiiiiiii"! And voices in your head will start singing Christmas Carol.

FORMATTING SLAP

This is the slap that makes someone forget instantly what he or she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like, "What did I do?"

EXPLANATION SLAP

When someone gives you this kind of slap, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person on your own accord e.g. Bros! Are you watching? I didn't do anything o!

FIX DEPOSIT SLAP

When you receive this kind of slap, all you will do is just stand right where you are and watch the person walk away with your mouth opened widely.

RHETORICAL SLAP

The moment you download this slap, you start asking questions that don't need reply. Like, "John, YOU SLAPPED ME?!"

SWEET SLAP

This is the type of slap a girl gives you sweetly on your cheek and, whether it's painful or not, you start blushing.

MATHEMATICAL SLAP

This simply has to do with the physical reconstruction of your face when given to you; the length of your face will be raised to power two, your eye socket will calculate its circumference.

CHERUBIM AND SERAPHIM SLAP

When you receive this slap (it proves effective when it's given to you all of a sudden), you will be able to speak all sort of languages like Spanish, Greek, Arabic, Hindu, etc together.

COLOUR RIOT AND BIRDING SLAP

You will start seeing different colours and your head will turn to a nest whilst the birds will be flying all around you.

Share the kind of slap you've received before in the comment box below...
