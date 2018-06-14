TAKE AWAY SLAPWhen someone gives you a dirty slap, and all you can do is hold your face and walk away.RESOUNDING SLAPThis is after you are hit, you keep on hearing some funny sounds in your brain like "wiiiiiiiiiii"! And voices in your head will start singing Christmas Carol.FORMATTING SLAPThis is the slap that makes someone forget instantly what he or she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like, "What did I do?"EXPLANATION SLAPWhen someone gives you this kind of slap, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person on your own accord e.g. Bros! Are you watching? I didn't do anything o!FIX DEPOSIT SLAPWhen you receive this kind of slap, all you will do is just stand right where you are and watch the person walk away with your mouth opened widely.RHETORICAL SLAPThe moment you download this slap, you start asking questions that don't need reply. Like, "John, YOU SLAPPED ME?!"SWEET SLAPThis is the type of slap a girl gives you sweetly on your cheek and, whether it's painful or not, you start blushing.MATHEMATICAL SLAPThis simply has to do with the physical reconstruction of your face when given to you; the length of your face will be raised to power two, your eye socket will calculate its circumference.CHERUBIM AND SERAPHIM SLAPWhen you receive this slap (it proves effective when it's given to you all of a sudden), you will be able to speak all sort of languages like Spanish, Greek, Arabic, Hindu, etc together.COLOUR RIOT AND BIRDING SLAPYou will start seeing different colours and your head will turn to a nest whilst the birds will be flying all around you.Share the kind of slap you've received before in the comment box below...