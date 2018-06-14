Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the undergraduate Distance Learning programmes of the Centre for Distance Learning, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.
The Centre has the mandate of providing access to University education for people, who for some peculiar reasons cannot engage fully in the conventional face-to-face mode of receiving lectures on campus.
The OAU Distance Learning model involves the applications of Multimedia Technology that support electronic instructional delivery (e-learning), as well as independent learning. This involves the automation of most of the learning processes including the application, shortlisting, payment and lecture delivery using world class Student Information Systems (SIS).
The technology for e-learning, comprising the Digital Video broadcast and multimedia conferencing network systems enables learners to access our educational resources both on and off line at the student’s convenience. The other delivery platforms are text, broadcast and correspondence based, supported by print material and face-to-face instructional delivery mode for courses that require residential school during long holidays for industrial training, laboratory attendance or examination. Institute of Education: available options
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS:
- B.Ed. Social Studies
- B.Sc. (Ed.) Economics
Candidates must have passes in any five (5) subjects at credit level including English Language (SSCE/GCE/NECO) or merit/credit in Teachers’ Grade II Certificate with NCE credit/merit in two relevant teaching or professional subjects. Credit in O/L English Language or merit in English Language at Teachers’ Grade II Certificate is compulsory. DURATION
The programme shall last a minimum of four academic sessions. Department of Nursing Science
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor of Nursing Science (BNSc)
Applicants must be Nurses registered by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (RN/RPN/RM/RPHN, etc).
In addition, applicants must possess West African School Certificate/GCE (or equivalents) with credits in Five (5) subjects obtained at not more than two sittings. The subjects must include English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry.
Candidates shall be invited for written entrance examination and oral interview.DURATION
The programme is for five academic sessions. Department of Management and Accounting ADMISSION REQUIREMENTSi. ‘O’ LEVEL ADMISSIONS (FIVE YEARS)
Applicants for admission into the programme should possess the Senior Secondary School Certificate (NECO/WAEC) or General Certificate of Education at ordinary level with credits in five subjects including English Language, Mathematics, Economics and any other two from the following: Government, Financial Accounting, Geography, Literature in English and Yoruba at not more than two sittings.
Candidates for the ‘O’Level admission must have satisfied the National cut off mark of 180 for UTME ii. DIRECT ENTRY TO PART II (FOUR YEARS)
Direct Entry applicants should possess five credit passes in the GCE (or equivalent) examination at least two of which shall be at the Advanced Level provided that the subjects are not counted at both levels of the examination (credit passes at Ordinary level must include English Language, Economics and Mathematics). The Advanced Level passes shall include Economics or Accounting or ND at upper credit level in Accounting, or Banking and Finance or ATS-ICAN final stage certificate or final stage of Association of Nigerian Accountants (ANAN) or Final
stage of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) or final stage of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). iii. DIRECT ENTRY TO PART III (THREE YEARS)
HND in Accounting or Business Administration or final stage of ICAN certificate (ACA) and ACCA or Certified Financial Analysis, ACIB, ANAN (plus HND or BSc. In any discipline) and HND in Banking and Finance. Five credit passes in O/L including Mathematics, English and Economics are required. METHOD OF APPLICATION
Payment for the application which is strictly online can be made directly on the portal through the use of any bank’s Debit (ATM) card or through Quickteller platform at www.quickteller.com/oauelearning
or better still at any bank on the interswitch’s PAYDirect network. DISCLAIMER
The Centre for Distance Learning, OAU has not engaged any individual or organization to carry out the application procedure on her behalf and thus shall not be held responsible for any issue arising from the involvement of a third party.CLOSING DATE:
Submission of on-line forms will close at 12.00 midnight on Friday, 27th
of June, 2014.
For more information visit – online.oaucdl.edu.ng
You can also call – 01-3429303, 08111088498Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)