Academic and non-academic activities at the University of Lagos UNILAG were earlier today shut down following Students protest against late registration fee imposed by the university administration.The Students had blocked entrances to the school, preventing vehicular movements in or outside the campus.The protesting students claimed the school management increased the newly introduced late course registration fee from N10,000 to N15,000 and now to N25,000 within the last few days.However, information reaching us at the moment shows that the University Portal has been re-opened for students access.In a notice currently circulating within the campus, the school management said course registration on the portal will continue to be free.Exam Postponed: Meanwhile, the University examination has been shifted by one week.The full public notice as published by the school authorities today can be seen below.IMPORTANT ANNOUNCE MENTThe University of Lagos Management onThursday, June 5, 2014 took the following decision:That the portal of the University remains open and available for students to access;Add and delete continues to be free on the University portal;There is no increment in the charges for late registration;University Examination has been shifted by one week (Examination now starts on June 30, 2014)All students are enjoined to remain calm and go about their normal activities .The University Management wishes all students success in their forthcoming First Semester Examination.