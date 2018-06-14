Girl invited her boyfriend over for dinner at her home, so that he could meet her parents.While they were eating, it started raining heavily. The girl’s mother said: “Akpos, I think you should sleep over here because this rain shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.”After eating the mom went to the toilet and the father went to sleep while the girl went to the kitchen to clean the plates, when the girl and the mother returned, Julius was no longer there.As they were busy wondering where he was, he came back really soaking wet. Mother: “Where were you and why are you so wet?”Akpos replied: “I went home to get my pyjamas."