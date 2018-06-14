Three desperately ill men met with their doctor one day to discuss their options. One was an alcoholic, one was a chain smoker, and one was a homointercourseual.The doctor, addressing all three of them, said, "If any of you indulge in your vices one more time, you will surely die."The men left the doctor's office, each convinced that he would never again indulge himself in his vice.While walking toward the subway for their return trip to the suburbs, they passed a bar. The alcoholic, hearing the loud music and seeing the lights, could not stop himself. His buddies accompanied him into the bar, where he had a shot of whiskey. No sooner had he replaced the shot glass on the bar, he fell off his stool, stone cold dead.His companions, somewhat shaken, left the bar, realizing how seriously they must take the doctor's words. As they walked along, they came upon a cigarette butt lying on the ground, still burning.The homointercourseual looked at the chain smoker and said, "If you bend over to pick that up, we're both dead!"