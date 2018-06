Akpos was having an argument with his Wife. The Wife called Akpos a fool. Akpos got angry and said, "I cannot be called a fool by a woman, not even my wife. She must therefore leave my house!"Neighbours intervened and the matter was resolved. But the Wife still nursed anger.Later that night, it rained heavily. It was so cold that Akpos wanted to perform his manly duty. Sneaking his hands to touch his Wife’s laps in the dark, the Wife shouted, "WHO IS THAT FOOL?!"Akpos replied, "It is me!"