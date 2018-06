Husband sends an SMS message to his wife:"Honey, I got hit by a car outside of the office. CYNTHIA brought me to the Hospital. They have been making tests and taking X-rays. The blow to my head though very strong, will not have any serious or lasting injury. But, I have three broken ribs, a broken arm, a compound fracture in the left leg, and they may have to amputate the right foot."His wife responds to the SMS: "Who is CYNTHIA?"