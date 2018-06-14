A foreign girl sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi:GUY: May I know a bit about you?GIRL: Oh certainly, I am Samantha, I'm 26, I work as a system analyst with Dell, I am single with one adorable daughter. I live at Crown Heights, New York in my own apartment...A Naija babe sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi:GUY: Babe you look good. May I know a little about you?BABE: What's about me do you want to know?GUY: What's your name?BABE: Can't you see it in my profile?GUY: How old are you?BABE: Guess...GUY: What do you do for a living?BABE: See JAMB question o!GUY: well I guess I should just let you be since you really don't wanna tell me anything about you.BABE: It's like you're hot-tempered! Abeg o!!