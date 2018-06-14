Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - The Clear Difference
A foreign girl sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi:

GUY: May I know a bit about you?

GIRL: Oh certainly, I am Samantha, I'm 26, I work as a system analyst with Dell, I am single with one adorable daughter. I live at Crown Heights, New York in my own apartment...

A Naija babe sees a guy she likes on social media and says hi:

GUY: Babe you look good. May I know a little about you?

BABE: What's about me do you want to know?

GUY: What's your name?

BABE: Can't you see it in my profile?

GUY: How old are you?

BABE: Guess...

GUY: What do you do for a living?

BABE: See JAMB question o!

GUY: well I guess I should just let you be since you really don't wanna tell me anything about you.

BABE: It's like you're hot-tempered! Abeg o!!


