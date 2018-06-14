The Department of Theatre Arts, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, recently held the induction ceremony of the newly matriculated students which was the 3rd induction ceremony in the history of the department.On ground to conduct the initiation were two veteran stage aces, Mojisola Olaiya and Bayo Bankole (Boy Alinco).Amidst the sound of talking drums, songs and drama, the initiation was conducted as the inductees appeared in white apparels.Mojisola Olaiya, who also appeared in a white garb signifying peace in the society, observed a ceremonial purification of the new students by administering them biscuits as oath.Bayo Bankole, acting as the high priest and also clad in white apparel, administered the initiation wherein fresh Theatre and Media Arts students were received as ‘bona fide’ students of the drama department.In the words of the initiation,“You are initiated today by the power of those who had trodden this path; I also invoke their spirits to guide and protect you all. Whatever performance you put on, it shall be well with you and you shall excel.”The ‘High Priest’ urged the students to put in their best in their studies and eschew activities capable of distracting them from the vigorous pursuit of their academic careers in the university.He also urged them to be obedient and honest, shunning examination malpractices and other related vices.He stressed that the acting profession is one which, though it’s about entertainment, requires dedication and hard work for one to excel, just as in any other profession.Present at the occasion were Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Ojo R. Bakare and some members of staff while older students were also there to observe the ceremony.