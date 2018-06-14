EMEKA: You are a fool Akpos! You don't know anything!
AKPOS: Hahan Emeka! It's a lie!
EMEKA: It's true! I will prove it. If you see two rays of light on the road at night, what will you call it?
AKPOS: A car!
EMEKA: Ehen, but which kind of car? A Benz, A Peugeot or A Lexus?
AKPOS: I don't know that one oh!
EMEKA: You see! Anyway, second proof. If you see a ray of light on the road at night, what will you call it?
AKPOS: An okada (motorbike)!
EMEKA: Ehen! Which one? A Suzuki, A Yamaha or A Kawasaki?
AKPOS: Hahan! How I'm I suppose to know?
EMEKA: You see! I've shown you that you are a fool.
AKPOS: Na wa o! This your question self. Let me ask you my own question. If you see a woman on the roadside with miniskirt, big breast, red lips and a big ass, what will you call her?
Emeka: A prostitute!
Akpos: Ehen, but which one? Your mother, your sister or your daughter?