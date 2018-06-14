Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Prove Of Foolishness

Hilarious Joke - Prove Of Foolishness
Jun 12, 2014, 07:31 PM
EMEKA: You are a fool Akpos! You don't know anything!

AKPOS: Hahan Emeka! It's a lie!

EMEKA: It's true! I will prove it. If you see two rays of light on the road at night, what will you call it?

AKPOS: A car!

EMEKA: Ehen, but which kind of car? A Benz, A Peugeot or A Lexus?

AKPOS: I don't know that one oh!

EMEKA: You see! Anyway, second proof. If you see a ray of light on the road at night, what will you call it?

AKPOS: An okada (motorbike)!

EMEKA: Ehen! Which one? A Suzuki, A Yamaha or A Kawasaki?

AKPOS: Hahan! How I'm I suppose to know?

EMEKA: You see! I've shown you that you are a fool.

AKPOS: Na wa o! This your question self. Let me ask you my own question. If you see a woman on the roadside with miniskirt, big breast, red lips and a big ass, what will you call her?

Emeka: A prostitute!

Akpos: Ehen, but which one? Your mother, your sister or your daughter?
