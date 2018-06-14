EMEKA: You are a fool Akpos! You don't know anything!AKPOS: Hahan Emeka! It's a lie!EMEKA: It's true! I will prove it. If you see two rays of light on the road at night, what will you call it?AKPOS: A car!EMEKA: Ehen, but which kind of car? A Benz, A Peugeot or A Lexus?AKPOS: I don't know that one oh!EMEKA: You see! Anyway, second proof. If you see a ray of light on the road at night, what will you call it?AKPOS: An okada (motorbike)!EMEKA: Ehen! Which one? A Suzuki, A Yamaha or A Kawasaki?AKPOS: Hahan! How I'm I suppose to know?EMEKA: You see! I've shown you that you are a fool.AKPOS: Na wa o! This your question self. Let me ask you my own question. If you see a woman on the roadside with miniskirt, big breast, red lips and a big ass, what will you call her?Emeka: A prostitute!Akpos: Ehen, but which one? Your mother, your sister or your daughter?