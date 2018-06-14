"Akpos can put out a fire with a gallon of petrol.""Akpos counted to infinity. Twice.""Akpos threw a grenade and killed 50 people, then it exploded.""When Akpos crosses the express road, the cars have to look both left and right.""Akpos can sneeze with his eyes open and lick his elbow. At the same time.""Akpos can drown a fish.""Death once had a near-Akpos experience.""Akpos puts the "laughter" in 'manslaughter'.""Akpos can cut a knife with butter.""A bulletproof vest wears Akpos for protection.""Akpos can hear sign language.""Akpos Blood Type is AK-47.""When Akpos enters a room, he doesn't turn the lights on, he turns the dark off.""Akpos can strangle you with a cordless phone.""Akpos can divide by zero.""Akpos can kill two stones with one bird."