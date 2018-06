A girl went to a shop to buy a bra.GIRL: Show me a pair of Bra.SHOPKEEPER: Here is size 36.GIRL: Smaller pleaseSHOPKEEPER : Size 34GIRL: SmallerSHOPKEEPER: Size 32GIRL: SmallerSHOPKEEPER: Size 30GIRL: SmallerSHOPKEEPER: 26GIRL: SmallerSHOPKEEPER: Ok...size 24GIRL: SmallerSHOPKEEPER: Size 20GIRL: Smaller Again[Shopkeeper now Annoyed]SHOPKEEPER: Madam please just go buy some cream may be they were just Pimples!