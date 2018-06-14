One day Thambo decides to visit his old friend Akpos who has been married to this really hot and beautiful model now for a couple of years. When he gets there he realizes that there is a long line of men standing outside Akpos' door.After a few inquires he learns that Akpos' wife is having intercourse with these men. Confused, Thambo goes in to talk to his friend Akpos. He asks him, ”Man, why don’t you just divorce this unfaithful wife of yours?”Akpos says , “Are you out of your mind! You want me to divorce her and go stand at the end of the line?”