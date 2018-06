An elderly gentleman had serious hearing problems for a number of years. He finally went to a doctor, and was fitted with excellent new hearing aids.He returned a month later for a check-up, and the doctor said: "Your hearing is perfect! Your family must be really pleased that you can hear again."The gentleman replied: "Oh, I haven't told my family just yet. I still sit around quietly; but, now I listen to the conversations. I've changed my will three times already.