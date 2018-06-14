Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Good Reason

Hilarious Joke - Good Reason
Jun 17, 2014, 03:32 PM
A wife arrived home after a shopping trip and sees her husband in bed with a woman.

"Before you leave, I want you to hear how this all came about. Driving home, I saw this young girl, looking poor and tired, I offered her a ride. She was hungry, so I brought her home and fed her. Her shoes were worn-out so I gave her a pair of your shoes that you didn't wear. She was cold, so I gave her that new birthday sweater you never wear because the colour didn't suit you.

Then as she was about to leave, she paused and asked: "Is there anything else that your wife doesn't use anymore?"

"So, here we are!"
