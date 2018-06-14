The students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, has locked down the school as they protest the recent school fees hike by the management of the school.It will be recalled that the OAU management recently increased the school fees of its newly admitted students from N37,150 and N42,150 to N 82,400, N92,700 and N95,700 (acceptance fee inclusive), depending on faculties. Old student’s school fees were also increased.Students who are currently protesting the hike locked down offices and buildings like the senate building, computer building and the main entrance gate that leads into the university campus.Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Bamitale Omole has called on the students to stop the protest and accept the new school fees regime as it is meant to ensure that the students receive quality education.However, the students rejected the call from the VC and said that they are no longer ready to negotiate with the management as previous talks failed.