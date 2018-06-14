Two factory workers, Tsbalala and Akpos are talking. Tsbalala says, "I can make the boss give me the day off."Akpos replies, "And how would you do that?"Tsbalala says, "Just wait and see."He then hangs upside-down from the ceiling. The boss comes in and says, "What are you doing?"Tsbalala replies, "I'm a light bulb."The boss then says, "You've been working so much that you've gone crazy. I think you need to take the day off."Akpos starts to follow Tsbalala and the boss says, "Where are you going?"Akpos says, "I'm going home, too. I can't work in the dark."