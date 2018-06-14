Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Coded Conversation
A girl was with her father when he saw her boyfriend coming.

GIRL: Have you come to collect your book titled "DADDY IS HOME?" by Ngozi Okafor.

BOY: No, I want that our hymns called "WHERE SHOULD I WAIT FOR YOU?"

GIRL: I don't have that one... may be you should take the other one "UNDER THE MANGO TREE" by Chimamanda Adichie.

BOY: Fine, but don't forget to bring "I WILL CALL YOU IN 5 MINS" while coming to school...

GIRL: I will also bring this one too, "I WON'T LET YOU DOWN" by Chinua Achebe.

Then;

DAD: These are too many books, will he read all of them?

GIRL: Yes dad, he is very smart.

DAD: Okay, don't forget to give him the one on the table titled, "I AM NOT STUPID, I UNDERSTOOD EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN SAYING" by Shakespeare! And also the one on the dinning titled "IF YOU GET PREGNANT PREPARE TO GET MARRIED" by Wole Soyinka.
