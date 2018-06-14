A famous inspirational speaker was speaking to an audience and he said, "Best years of my life were spent in the arms of a woman, who wasn't my wife. "The audience was silent and in shock.Then he added, "She was my mother."Laughter and a big round of applause.A very daring husband tried to crack this at home. After dinner, he said loudly to his wife in the kitchen, "Best years of my life were spent in the arms of a woman, who wasn't my wife."He stood for a moment trying to recall the second line of that speaker.By the time he regained his conciousness, he was on a hospital bed, recovering from burns caused by boiling water!