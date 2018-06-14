Akpos is 32 years old and he is still single.One day a friend asked, "Why aren't you married? Can't you find a woman who will be a good wife?"Akpos replied, "Actually, I've found many women I wanted to marry, but when I bring them home to meet my parents, my mother doesn't like them."His friend thinks for a moment and says, "I've got the perfect solution, just find a girl who's just like your mother."A few months later they meet again and his friend says, "Did you find the perfect girl? Did your mother like her?"With a frown on his face, Akpos answers, "Yes, I found the perfect girl. She was just like my mother. You were right, my mother liked her very much."The friend said, "Then what's the problem?"Akpos replied, "My father doesn't like her."