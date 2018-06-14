SON: Good morning dad. Please, I need some money for school.DAD: What for son?SON: For lunch break dad.DAD: I gave you enough money yesterday for you to get by today. What happened to it?SON: I used it all yesterday dad.DAD: You see son, I don't have any money now and Jesus told us in the bible that man shall not leave by food alone. And you are to young to be eating too much.SON: Okay dad, I'm off to school.Dad: (feeling satisfied and happy that his son got the message) Bye! See you later.A few minutes later, the dad left his house and was about to get into car. He was horrified when he noticed all the car's tyres were flat. He saw a note lying on the car's windscreen, picked it up and reads;"Dad I hope you are not to old to trek like Jesus did as told in the bible too."