SON: Good morning dad. Please, I need some money for school.
DAD: What for son?
SON: For lunch break dad.
DAD: I gave you enough money yesterday for you to get by today. What happened to it?
SON: I used it all yesterday dad.
DAD: You see son, I don't have any money now and Jesus told us in the bible that man shall not leave by food alone. And you are to young to be eating too much.
SON: Okay dad, I'm off to school.
Dad: (feeling satisfied and happy that his son got the message) Bye! See you later.
A few minutes later, the dad left his house and was about to get into car. He was horrified when he noticed all the car's tyres were flat. He saw a note lying on the car's windscreen, picked it up and reads;
"Dad I hope you are not to old to trek like Jesus did as told in the bible too."