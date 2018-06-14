Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Bad Son  (Read 268 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Bad Son
« on: Jun 19, 2014, 03:31 PM »
SON: Good morning dad. Please, I need some money for school.

DAD: What for son?

SON: For lunch break dad.

DAD: I gave you enough money yesterday for you to get by today. What happened to it?

SON: I used it all yesterday dad.

DAD: You see son, I don't have any money now and Jesus told us in the bible that man shall not leave by food alone. And you are to young to be eating too much.

SON: Okay dad, I'm off to school.

Dad: (feeling satisfied and happy that his son got the message) Bye! See you later.

A few minutes later, the dad left his house and was about to get into car. He was horrified when he noticed all the car's tyres were flat. He saw a note lying on the car's windscreen, picked it up and reads;

"Dad I hope you are not to old to trek like Jesus did as told in the bible too."
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 