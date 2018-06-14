The difference between foreign advice and a Nigeria adviceFOREIGN PAGE:Hello, My name is Kathy Moss , I’m from UK. I love my husband so much and I do anything to please him in bed. I even s*ck his thing but he has refused to eat my ‘thing’. Please advice me how to tell him to go down on me cos I really want my ‘thing’ juice sucked.COMMENTS:John Phillips: I think you need to talk to him, marriage is communication.Alexandra Matters: Oh my dear, sorry about that, I have been in your shoes before... I told him right away and he is an expert in it.Kelvin Martins: I get down with my wife, its cool. I love doing it... you should talk to your husband.NIGERIAN PAGE:My name is Yetunde, I stay In Lagos, married with a kid, my husband have refused to s.u.c.k. my ‘thing’, what should I do…? No insults abeg… Just need your suggestions.COMMENTS:Musa: First to comment, Space Booked!Freshkid: and how does that affect the price of garri in the market?Emeka Ngochi: F00l, intercourse na food?Nkiru Joy: You are a disgrace to woman-hood. SHAME on you.Kunle DeeDee: Any news about ASUU Strike?Toheeb Sule: If you want I can suck for you, call my number. 0700233766214Temitayo: I no blame you at all, better go find something to do with your life. Suck kor, soak-away ni.Richard: Abeg who get bb charger?Amaka: You be ashewo!!! You need deliverance!Lynda: Sign of End-time, Anti Christ among us, Please repent!Taofeek: Thunder fire you!!! You a womanhood to disgrace!Comment below on what will be your reply to her question?