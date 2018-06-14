Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Different Mentality
The difference between foreign advice and a Nigeria advice

FOREIGN PAGE:

Hello, My name is Kathy Moss , I’m from UK. I love my husband so much and I do anything to please him in bed. I even s*ck his thing but he has refused to eat my ‘thing’. Please advice me how to tell him to go down on me cos I really want my ‘thing’ juice sucked.

COMMENTS:

John Phillips: I think you need to talk to him, marriage is communication.

Alexandra Matters: Oh my dear, sorry about that, I have been in your shoes before... I told him right away and he is an expert in it.

Kelvin Martins: I get down with my wife, its cool. I love doing it... you should talk to your husband.

NIGERIAN PAGE:

My name is Yetunde, I stay In Lagos, married with a kid, my husband have refused to s.u.c.k. my ‘thing’, what should I do…? No insults abeg… Just need your suggestions.

COMMENTS:

Musa: First to comment, Space Booked!

Freshkid: and how does that affect the price of garri in the market?

Emeka Ngochi: F00l, intercourse na food?

Nkiru Joy: You are a disgrace to woman-hood. SHAME on you.

Kunle DeeDee: Any news about ASUU Strike?

Toheeb Sule: If you want I can suck for you, call my number. 0700233766214

Temitayo: I no blame you at all, better go find something to do with your life. Suck kor, soak-away ni.

Richard: Abeg who get bb charger?

Amaka: You be ashewo!!! You need deliverance!

Lynda: Sign of End-time, Anti Christ among us, Please repent!

Taofeek: Thunder fire you!!! You a womanhood to disgrace!

Comment below on what will be your reply to her question?
