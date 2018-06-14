Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Broke Couple
A couple was having a discussion about family finances.

Finally the husband exploded:  "If it weren't for my money, the house wouldn't be here!"

The wife replied: "My dear, if it weren't for your money, I wouldn't be here."
