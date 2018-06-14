Adesua is home making dinner as usual, when her husband's friend, Tsbalala arrives at her door.TSBALALA: Adesua, may I come in? I have something to tell youADESUA: Of course you can come in. You're always welcome, Tsbabala. But where's my husband?TSBALALA: That's what I'm here to tell you. There was an accident down at the Guinness brewery.ADESUA: Oh, God no! Please don't tell me...TSBALALA: Your husband Akpos is dead and gone. I'm sorry.Finally, Adesua looked up at TsbalalaADESUA: How did it happen, Tsbalala?TSBALALA: It was terrible! He fell into a vat of Guinness Stout and drowned.ADESUA: Oh my dear Jesus! But you must tell me the truth, did he at least go quickly?TSBALALA: Well, no.ADESUA: No?TSBALALA: Fact is, he got out three times to pee.