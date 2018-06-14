Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Guinness Accident
Adesua is home making dinner as usual, when her husband's friend, Tsbalala arrives at her door.

TSBALALA: Adesua, may I come in? I have something to tell you                      

ADESUA: Of course you can come in. You're always welcome, Tsbabala. But where's my husband?      

TSBALALA: That's what I'm here to tell you. There was an accident down at the Guinness brewery.                    

ADESUA: Oh, God no! Please don't tell me...                                          

TSBALALA: Your husband Akpos is dead and gone. I'm sorry.  

Finally, Adesua looked up at Tsbalala

ADESUA: How did it happen, Tsbalala?

TSBALALA: It was terrible! He fell into a vat of Guinness Stout and drowned.

ADESUA: Oh my dear Jesus! But you must tell me the truth, did he at least go quickly?                                    

TSBALALA: Well, no.                    

ADESUA: No?                          

TSBALALA: Fact is, he got out three times to pee.
