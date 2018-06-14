Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Half-Dead
WIFE: My dear, this is the man who saved you from drowning. Should I reward him with ten dollars?

HUSBAND: I was half-dead when he dragged me out of the water. Give him five dollars!
