A Delta State Polytechnic student has been sentenced to death armed robbery after. he was caught robbing a man of his valuables. Eguono Akpeghughu, who is 22 years old will die by hanging after he was found guilty by a Warri High Court.Akpeghughu attacked one George Ogbemudia at Bazunu junction, Warri and robbed him of his wrist watch, a necklace, Sony Ericsson handset and cash all worth about N30,000 on 4th January 2008.The accused was arrested with the help of a passerby when the victim summoned up courage and grabbed the accused as he made to escape with his loot and raised alarm while his other gang members escaped.He was later handed over to the police where he voluntarily made a confessional statement admitting to the crime and was subsequently charged to court.The offences are punishable under section 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R 11 Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.This sad news reminds the youths of their responsibility as citizens of the country to always uphold and respect the law as every crime is punishable by the same law.