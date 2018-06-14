#Worldcup things:"Enyeama can go back in time and save Dinosaurs from extinction."Send Enyeama to Sambisa. He can save our girls.""Enyeama can save a Word Document on Nokia 3310.""You are free to commit sins. Enyeama can save you from going to hell.""Coconuts fell from an Iroko tree and Eyeama saved all at once with only one dive.""Enyeama can save girls from unwanted pregnancy.""Enyeama can save you from the friend zone.""Enyeama can save your expensive cloth that Aboki spoilt while trying to do some adjustment.""Enyeama can save Baba Fryo's music career.""Enyeama can save you from broken relationships and marriages."Enyeama can save ghosts involved in car accident in our Nollywood movies.""Enyeama can help you save your transport fare.""Enyeama can help you save your fuel.""Enyeama can save your blackberry's battery even if its on 4G all day.""Enyeama can save Nigeria from Corruption.""Enyeama can go back in time and save Spain from loosing 5-1 to Netherland.""Enyeama can even save your number without touching his phone."You can comment on other things Enyeama can save below...