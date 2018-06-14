Pages: [1]   Go Down

Kwara State Polytechnic Rector Gets Another 5 Years In Office
The Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Alhaji Mas’ud Elelu has been appointed for a second term of five years in office.
The appointment came from the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed who said that there has been a lot of improvements in the last five years of Kwara Poly.
He attributed the progress to the good works of the rector and said the institution will benefit from his continued administration.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Alhaji AbdulWahab Opakunle, said the appointment takes effect from June 2014 to June 2019.
Congratulations to him.
