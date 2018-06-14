Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - What Happened?  (Read 324 times)

Hilarious Joke - What Happened?
Jun 24, 2014, 03:32 PM
Akpos left for the Airport and came back 30 minutes later:

TSHABALALA: What happened?

AKPOS: Airport don go o. As I reach, I see poster with AIRPORT LEFT.


