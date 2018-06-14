Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Bad Comparison
« on: Jun 24, 2014, 05:31 PM »
TEACHER: You are a failure! At your age, Bill Gates already built his first computer software.

AKPOS : Mind you Sir, at your age Adolf Hitler committed Suicide.
