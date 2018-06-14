The Ekiti State National Youth Service Corps NYSC has introduced a monthly sanitation exercise for the NYSC staff and corps members in order to keep the environment clean and healthy.Speaking at the flag-off of the programme, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuka, the state coordinator of NYSC in Ekiti, condemned the habit of littering the environment by some Nigerians not minding its adverse effects on people’s health and called on all to support the initiative in the interest of everybody.The NYSC coordinator also stressed the need for a re-orientation of all Nigerians toward making the environment habitable and urged residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and restated the commitment of corps members and the NYSC staff to community service at all times.The NYSC sanitation exercise coincided with the monthly sanitation exercise of the state government.