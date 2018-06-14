Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Right Difference  (Read 409 times)

Hilarious Joke - The Right Difference
« on: Jun 25, 2014, 01:31 AM »
EKAETTE: Any difference between Confidence and Secret?

AKPOS: I married you; that's Confidence. Mama Rukewe, your cousin is my first wife; that's Secret.


