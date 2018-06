One day, Akpos drives his date up to a lonely and secluded area and parks. "I have to be honest with you" the woman says as he makes his move."I'm a prostitute."Akpos thinks about this for a bit and decides he's ok with it. He agrees to pay her N5,000 and they go at it.After they finish, Akpos says, "Now I should be honest too. I'm a taxi driver and its going to cost you N5,000 to get back to town."