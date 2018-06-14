One day, a Rabbit was running around the forest happily when he saw a giraffe smoking marijuana, "Hey" he said to the giraffe, "why do you do this to yourself my friend? Just run around the forest with me, and you'll feel happier."The giraffe thought about this, left the smoke and started running with the rabbit.After a while, they came across an elephant taking heroin, "Hey" said the rabbit to the elephant, "why do you destroy yourself with drugs? Just run around the forest with me and you'll definitely be happier."The elephant thought about this, left his drugs and started running around the forest with the rabbit.After a while, they saw a Lion taking cocaine, a powerful drug, "Hey" the rabbit said to the lion, "why do you punish yourself so? Just run around the forest with me and you'll feel happier."Then the lion left his drugs and started giving the rabbit the beating of his life."Hey" said the elephant to Mr Lion, "This guy is only trying to help us from taking drugs, why are you beating him up?"Then the lion said, "Don't mind this idiot! That's how he makes me run around the forest with him whenever he's high!"