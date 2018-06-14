A conversation between Akpos and Emeka:AKPOS: Emeka. Please, give me your phone, I want to call my girlfriend. I don't have credit in mine.TSBHALALA: (hands phone to Akpos) No problem, but be quick with the call.AKPOS: Thanks alot.(Akpos dials girlfriend's number, makes a quick phone call and then returns happy and excited)AKPOS: O boy, this your phone na correct phone oh, wetin be the name?EMEKA: Yes oh, na blackberry smart phone.AKPOS: Kai, no wonder dem dey call am 'smart phone'. The phone sabi no be small. Do you believe, when I typed and dialled my girlfriend's number on your phone, it showed the number as 'My love'. How did your phone know that I'm calling my girlfriend?One word for Akpos?