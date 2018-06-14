Akpos went for his heart surgery, having earned enough money through his pay-off after his retirement. The following conversation follows...AKPOS: Doctor, I'm so scared, I've never done this before and I heard it has killed lots of people.DOCTOR: You shouldn't be worried at all. (The doctor said courageously).AKPOS: But why doctor? (Akpos asked anxiously)DOCTOR: Because of all the surgeries that has been carried out in my hospital, it's only one person that has been recorded dead before.AKPOS: (feeling a little bit relieved) If I may ask, how many have you done so far doc?DOCTOR: Yours will be the second.Akpos fainted immediately!