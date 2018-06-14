Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Heart Surgery  (Read 427 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Heart Surgery
« on: Jun 27, 2014, 07:31 PM »
Akpos went for his heart surgery, having earned enough money through his pay-off after his retirement. The following conversation follows...

AKPOS: Doctor, I'm so scared, I've never done this before and I heard it has killed lots of people.

DOCTOR: You shouldn't be worried at all. (The doctor said courageously).

AKPOS: But why doctor? (Akpos asked anxiously)

DOCTOR: Because of all the surgeries that has been carried out in my hospital, it's only one person that has been recorded dead before.

AKPOS: (feeling a little bit relieved) If I may ask, how many have you done so far doc?

DOCTOR: Yours will be the second.

Akpos fainted immediately!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 