2014 WAEC EXAMINATIONTime: 1hr 30 minsSECTION A (Answer all questions. Questions carry equal marks)1. What are the names of the two people holding hands when you switch on a Nokia phone?2. If the past tense of Take is Took, what is the past tense of Make?3. Which university in Nigeria has the highest number of ladies using blackberry phones?4. If Buhari is a friend to Obasanjo on Facebook, who sent the friend request and why?5. If the cost of moi-moi is N10.50, what is the cost of moi?6. Who ate the missing part of the Apple logo?SECTION B (Answer All Questions. 10 Marks each)1. Between the Nigerian police and Nigerian girls, who likes money more?2. Using the almighty formula, calculate the Diameter of Elegushi beach. (Take pi=3.142)3. If Ada is a girl and Obi is a boy, who is Adaobi?4. If your X-boyfriend/girlfriend wins N50,000,000 on who wants to be a millionaire after you broke up, find the value of X?5. If it takes Goodluck one hour to deliver a typed speech in a national conference, how many days will it take Patience to deliver the same speech on the same occasion? Assuming the polarity of the audience is kept constant?SECTION C (Answer any two questions)1. Tu-face was given a Prado and Ferarri on his traditional wedding and white wedding respectively. There is every likelihood that D-Banj has gone ahead to print wedding invitation cards without an available bride.Discuss (20 Marks)2. Write a short essay of not more than 500 words on 'My Oga At The Top'. (20 marks)3. What's the name of the lady that says "Please enter your secret number" at the ATM machine and explain why she is chosen for the job. (20 marks)Your time start now! GOOD LUCK!