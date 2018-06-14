Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke - New Dictionary Words  (Read 204 times)

joker

#Joke - New Dictionary Words
« on: Jun 30, 2014, 11:31 AM »
The World Dictionary Union has just released some new words into the dictionary. Here are some of the new words below;

Enyeama = save

England = unlucky

Suarez = bite

Spain = disgrace

Costa-Rica = surprise

Netherlands = hot

Cote d'ivoire = Eyah

Some examples of how to use the new words are;

"I saw a dog Suarez a little boy today."

"My girlfriend is too Netherlands for you."

"My dad gave me a Costa-Rica gift yesterday."

Father Lord, please Enyeama those 234 girls from Boko Haram

You can add your own sentence in the comment box below...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 