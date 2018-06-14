The World Dictionary Union has just released some new words into the dictionary. Here are some of the new words below;
Enyeama = save
England = unlucky
Suarez = bite
Spain = disgrace
Costa-Rica = surprise
Netherlands = hot
Cote d'ivoire = Eyah
Some examples of how to use the new words are;
"I saw a dog Suarez a little boy today."
"My girlfriend is too Netherlands for you."
"My dad gave me a Costa-Rica gift yesterday."
Father Lord, please Enyeama those 234 girls from Boko Haram
You can add your own sentence in the comment box below...