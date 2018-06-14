The World Dictionary Union has just released some new words into the dictionary. Here are some of the new words below;Enyeama = saveEngland = unluckySuarez = biteSpain = disgraceCosta-Rica = surpriseNetherlands = hotCote d'ivoire = EyahSome examples of how to use the new words are;"I saw a dog Suarez a little boy today.""My girlfriend is too Netherlands for you.""My dad gave me a Costa-Rica gift yesterday."Father Lord, please Enyeama those 234 girls from Boko HaramYou can add your own sentence in the comment box below...