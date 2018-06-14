An elderly husband and wife visit their doctor when they begin forgetting little things. Their doctor tells them that many people find it useful to write themselves little notes.When they get home, the wife says, "Dear, will you please go to the kitchen and get me a bowl of pepper soup? And maybe write that down so you won't forget?""Nonsense," says the husband, "I can remember a bowl of pepper soup.""Well," says the wife, "I'd also like some fried fish along with the pepper soup and a cold malt drink to go with it.""My memory's not all that bad," says the husband. "No problem -- a bowl of pepper soup with fried fish and a cold malt drink. I don't need to write it down."He goes into the kitchen; his wife hears pots and pans banging around.The husband finally emerges from the kitchen and presents his wife with a plate of yam and eggs.She looks at the plate and asks, "Hey, where's the beans I asked for?"