A boy was sitting at the back of a public transport bus and suddenly at one of the stops, he saw a girl he's being trying to woo get into the bus. After 10 minutes, he decided to chat with the girl through BBM since there was no way they could communicate physically because he was at the back and the girl was at the front seat. The conversation goes thus:BOY: Where are you right now?GIRL: My dad asked his driver to drop me off at school. And you?BOY: I'm sitting behind you in the bus. I just wanted to tell you that you shoudn't pay, I have paid for you already.